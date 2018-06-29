Lionel Messi’s ex-teammate REVEALS who Barcelona superstar played as ‘A LOT’ on FIFA

Pablo Zabaleta has revealed a secret about Lionel Messi that perhaps not too many would have predicted regarding his FIFA habits.

The Barcelona and Argentina superstar is currently busy trying to inspire his country to success at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Meanwhile, Zabaleta has swapped the pitch for the BBC Sport studio as he begins life as a pundit, but the former Argentina defender has revealed something very interesting about Messi.

Looking back to when he was plying his trade in Spain at Barcelona’s rivals Espanyol, the former Man City stalwart has revealed which team Messi used to play against him with on FIFA most.

“I was better at PlayStation than Messi. He used to play with Chelsea a lot,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “I used to live in Barcelona city and he was living 30 minutes outside. We were playing on the internet.”

Messi hasn’t had the best of times against Chelsea on the pitch, albeit perhaps given Zabaleta is referring back to 2008, the rivalry between Barcelona and the Blues hadn’t intensified quite yet.

Nevertheless, it was a long time ago and Messi’s preferences have likely changed, as back in November last year, Sport noted that Messi was snapped playing on the PlayStation with his son, with one of them playing as Real Madrid.

It’s definitely not enough to worry Barcelona fans, but it wouldn’t hurt if we knew he played as the Catalan giants every now and again!