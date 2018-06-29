Man United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Mateo Kovacic, as Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has said that the player must leave the club this summer.

Don Balon are stating that the new Los Blancos manager is adamant that the player must leave the Spanish capital this summer, and that the player himself is also keen on leaving the club.

MORE: Man United willing to include £80M-rated Red Devils ace in deal to land transfer of key Real Madrid superstar

The Daily Mail have reportedly recently that the Red Devils are keen on Kovacic, meaning that this recent report will surely give United the boost they need to swoop in for the Croatian.

Don Balon have reported in the past that Kovacic has a release clause of €50M in his contract, a price that would be an absolute bargain for a player of the Croat’s quality.

The former Inter Milan man has struggled to hold down a first team place for the Spanish giants since his move from Italy a number of years ago, something that shouldn’t be very surprising considering that the player has to compete against the likes of Isco and Toni Kroos.

If Man United do end up swooping for Kovacic this summer and signing him, it’ll be interesting to see if the midfielder can cement a place in Jose Mourinho’s side for the season ahead.