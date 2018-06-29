Man United are reportedly willing to include Frenchman Paul Pogba in a deal to bring Germany and Real Madrid star Toni Kroos to Old Trafford this summer.

Don Balon are stating that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho wants Kroos to join him at the club this summer, and that he requested the Premier League runners-up make a move for the former Bayern Munich ace.

The news outlet have also stated that the club would be ok with including Pogba in a deal for the German, with Don Balon reporting previously that United rate the player at around £80M (€90M), meaning that swapping the two for each other would probably be a fair trade.

Pogba has failed to make a hugely significant impact since he return to the club from Italian giants Juventus in the summer of 2016, something that cannot be said for Real star Kroos.

The German has been a shining star in Los Blancos’ side these past few seasons, with the midfielder’s partnership with Luka Modric being one of the main reasons why the club have managed to win three consecutive Champions League titles.

If Man United are serious about Kroos, offloading Pogba to bring in the German might be the route the club have to go down to get their hands on the German this summer.