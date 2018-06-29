Man Utd boost, £50m rival offer rejected by Chelsea as Mourinho linked with reunion

Man Utd have seemingly received a transfer boost as Barcelona have reportedly seen a £50m bid for Chelsea ace Willian rejected.

The Brazilian international is currently featuring for the Selecao at the World Cup in Russia, albeit he hasn’t impressed given Tite hauled him off at half-time in their crunch clash with Costa Rica.

But for an injury suffered by Douglas Costa, it’s debatable as to whether he would have remained in the line-up against Serbia, but that doesn’t seem to be having any negative effect on his club future with interest from two giants of European football being reported.

As per The Daily Mail, Chelsea have rejected a £50m offer from Barcelona for Willian, while it’s also claimed that Jose Mourinho and Man Utd are prepared to beat any rival offer as the Portuguese tactician looks to secure a reunion with a player he knows well from his time at Stamford Bridge.

To his credit, Willian was an important figure for Chelsea last season as he chipped in with 13 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions.

Further, the 29-year-old offers a different dynamic in the final third with his direct running, pace and eye for goal, something that Barcelona and Man Utd could benefit from.

Nevertheless, given that the Catalan giants already have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho to fit into their attacking roles, it’s questionable as to where Willian would fit in.

It’s a similar story at United given the competition for places with Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all battling for a starting berth behind Romelu Lukaku.

However, it seems as though Willian is doing something right to warrant such interest, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea can be convinced to sell and what fee it will take to prise the Brazilian winger away from west London.