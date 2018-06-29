Liverpool star to hold crisis talks with club with Reds ready to let him leave Anfield

A Liverpool star looks set for conclusive talks on his future at the club.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will hold talks with the Anfield board after the World Cup to discuss his future.

The Belgian ‘keeper struggled in the latter stages of the season to find any consistent playing time as German goalkeeper Loris Karius won over Jurgen Klopp’s confidence.

Mignolet is currently on international duty after being included in Belgium’s 23 man squad that travelled to Russia for the World Cup this summer. The Liverpool star has not made a single appearance at the tournament and is not expected to do so with Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois firmly in the driving seat as Roberto Martinez’s first choice ‘keeper for Belgium this summer.

The Guardian have reported today that Mignolet will hold talks with Liverpool following the World Cup to discuss his future at the club with the Belgian keen to receive a guarantee that he will see regular first-team action if he remains at Anfield.

CalcioMercato have since reported on the news that this is unlikely with Liverpool reportedly happy to allow their Belgian goalkeeper to leave the club.

Mignolet has been at Liverpool since 2013 after signing from Sunderland but made just 19 appearances in the Premier League this season.