Real Madrid are set to do battle with both Chelsea and Juventus in the race to secure a deal for River Plate and Colombia midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero this summer.

Don Balon are stating that the Spanish giants are keen to bring the player to the Spanish capital, and that his current release clause is totalled at €22M, a bargain price for a player of his quality.

The news outlet are also stating that the both the Blues and Juve are targeting the Colombian midfielder, meaning that the two sides could be set to clash with Los Blancos in the race to sign the star.

Quintero has been one of the stars of the show for Colombia during the 2018 World Cup so far, with the Porto ace helping the South American side reach the round of 16.

The 25-year-old has bagged a goal and an assist for his side so far, and is sure to be a key asset when they come up against England in their round of 16 clash in the coming days.

For River Place, the midfielder has managed to clock up a total of one goal and three assist in 15 games for the Argentine side, an average record.

Despite his poor return for his club, Quintero has still managed to showcase his ability for his national team this summer, something that we’re sure has done his chances of securing a move away from River Plate no harm at all.