Argentina and Lionel Messi suffered huge disappointment on Saturday as France eliminated them from the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

It was a thrilling encounter which saw France prevail 4-3, but now at 31 years of age, it remains to be seen if that was indeed the last time we see Messi at a World Cup.

In truth, the better side went through as although they didn’t particularly impress through the group stage, France clicked into gear when it mattered while Argentina looked vulnerable at the back throughout the tournament and were undone by some excellent attacking football.

Antoine Griezmann was on the mark from the penalty spot to get the scoring underway in the early stages of the game, but whether or not the Atletico Madrid forward will be impressed with his brother’s activity on Twitter is another matter.

As seen in the tweet below, Theo posted an image mocking Messi’s exit with the Argentina talisman looking dejected with Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe standing in his way of a door labelled the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

While it will be seen as harmless fun by many, it didn’t stop Theo from receiving a fair amount of criticism and abuse himself, as seen in the responses below his original tweet, with some fans labelling him disrespectful and classless.

It was very avoidable and arguably unnecessary of him to poke fun at Messi, but clearly he was impressed with the artist who put together the image.

messi is still better than your brother. that’s the reason why he couldn’t make it to barcelona — candela (@litdybala) June 30, 2018

How many finals has your brother lost already ?. Mediocre club like Atlético suits him well …take L — Daniel Hernandez (@Daniel_H1989) June 30, 2018