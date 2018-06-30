Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly set to do battle in the race to land a deal to sign Colombia and Real Madrid superstar Jamez Rodriguez.

This is as per Don Balon, who are stating that the two London sides have joined the race to sign Rodriguez, and that the player himself is keen on a move to the Premier League.

The news outlet are also reporting that the midfielder is set to cost £40M (€45M), a bargain of a price for a player of Rodriguez’s fantastic quality.

Rodriguez, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid, was the star of the 2014 World Cup, and has also made a big impact for Colombia at this summer’s tournament in Russia.

The midfielder has bagged two assists in 152 minutes for his side this season, helping them finish top of their group, meaning that they will play against England in the round of 16.

The player has managed to bag eight goals and 14 assists in 39 appearances for Bayern this season, as he helped the club secure another consecutive Bundesliga title.

It seems there may be a bit of a battle between Chelsea and Arsenal over Rodriguez this summer should both sides be serious about signing the player.