Chelsea braced for swoop from Italian giants, enquiry made for £23m ace

After qualifying for the Champions League next season, Inter will undoubtedly be looking to strengthen their squad to compete on various fronts.

Luciano Spalletti’s side secured a place at Europe’s top table in dramatic fashion at the end of last season, beating Lazio in their final game of the campaign to leapfrog them into fourth place in the Serie A table.

In turn, they’ll want to build on that now and go from strength to strength, and to do that they’ll need quality and depth to cope with the fixture schedule.

According to Calciomercato, they’ve made an enquiry for Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta, via his agent Alessandro Lucci, as they look to strengthen their options on either side of the central defenders with the expiration of Joao Cancelo’s loan spell perhaps forcing them into action.

As per Sky Sports, Zappacosta cost the Blues an initial £23m last summer, as he went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions to offer competition and cover for Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso on either flank.

In turn, his versatility and quality arguably makes him a useful squad player, but it remains to be seen whether or not he did enough in his first year with Chelsea to convince them to reject any interest from Inter this summer.

Chelsea still have options without him on the left side with Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, but it does leave them short on the right assuming that Cesar Azpilicueta will continue to play more centrally.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Zappacosta does move on, as The Sun notes that there is still managerial uncertainty at Chelsea which could affect his future too and so surely that will need to be sorted out first.