Chelsea are looking to get ahead of Barcelona and snatch a deal to bring CSKA Moscow and Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin to the Premier League.

This is according toDon Balon, who are stating that the Blues are keen on signing the 22-year-old from CSKA, and that Barca talisman Lionel Messi has requested that the club make a move on bringing the Russian to La Liga.

The news outlet are also reporting that CSKA are not willing to let the player go for anything less than £27M (€30M), a bargain price for a player of his quality, especially in today’s transfer market.

Golovin has been mightily impressive for Russia during the 2018 World Cup so far, with the midfielder’s performances helping the hosts finish second in their group behind Uruguay and qualify for the round of 16.

The CSKA star has bagged a goal and two assists for the hosts so far, a tally he’ll definitely be looking to increase once Russia take on Spain in the round of 16 in the next few days.

If Chelsea are serious about securing a deal for Golovin this summer, it seems they might have to be quick with their moves in order to beat Barcelona to the signing of the Russian.