Liverpool fans, we’ve some good news for you, as your club’s pursuit of Nabil Fekir may not be over just yet.

The Daily Star are reporting that French Football expert Jonathan Johnson stated on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast that he believes Jurgen Klopp’s side still have a “high chance” of landing a deal to bring Fekir to Anfield this summer.

The news outlet also state that Johnson said the club will have to wait until after the World Cup before continuing talks with Lyon over a deal for the Frenchman.

Fekir would bring a new lease of life to Liverpool should he join, with the French international able to play in a whole host of positions, something he’s shown off during his time in France.

The 24-year-old bagged 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions for Lyon last season, something that has seen the player become one of the most popular in the whole of Ligue 1.

Liverpool fell short of the Premier League title last season despite beating Man city 4-3 at home, however should’ve they have Fekir in their side next season, the Reds should definitely be expected to improve on the fourth place finish they manage to secure this campaign.

One thing’s for sure, we’re positive Liverpool fans will be over the moon to hear about their club’s chances of securing a deal for Fekir are sky high.