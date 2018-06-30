Juventus are reportedly eyeing up a move for Barcelona ad Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, with Lionel Messi desperate for the player to stay at the club.

This is according to Don Balon, who are stating that the Italian giants are keen on signing the former Sevilla star, and that Messi is trying hard to keep the player at the Camp Nou this summer.

Rakitic has been fantastic in the centre of the park so far during the World Cup for Croatia, and combine this with the season he’s just had for Barca, it’s no surprise to see Juventus interested in him.

The Croat had a somewhat exceptional season for Ernesto Valverde’s side this campaign, with the player playing a pivotal part in helping the club secure a double of La Liga and the Copa Del Rey.

The Croatian’s impact in the middle of the park for the Blaugrana was clear for all to see this season, with the player often combining with Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta to help the club control almost every game they played.

Rakitic has been fantastic overall for Barcelona since his move from fellow Spanish side Sevilla in the summer of 2014, so it’s clear to see why Messi is so keen to keep him in Catalonia for next season.