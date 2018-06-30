Lionel Messi has given Barcelona the go-ahead to secure a move away from the club for Spaniard Munir El-Haddadi, with French duo Marseille and Lille keen on taking the player off their hands.

This is according to Don Balon, who are reporting that the Argentine superstar doesn’t see a place in Barca’ side for Munir, and that he is someone who is seen as being surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou by Messi.

MORE: Barcelona wrapping up €135M double transfer swoop for La Liga ace and Serie A superstar could help club secure Champions League glory

The news outlet are also reporting that Lille and Montpellier are targeting the forward, so it seems as if Barca may be able to find a buyer for Munir quicker than they first thought.

Ever since he came through La Masia at Barcelona, Munir has failed to make any sort of significant impact for the first team in Catalonia.

The Spaniard has only managed to clock up a total of 45 first team appearances since making his debut for Ernesto Valverde’s side, with the player scoring 10 goals and 10 assists in that time.

The winger did impress during his time on loan at Alaves this season, with the player managing to bag 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Spanish minnows, a record that could suggest he still has a future at Barca.

If Barca end up getting rid of Munir, it’ll be interesting to see whether they regret selling the 22-year-old a few years down the line once the player has fully developed.