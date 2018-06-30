Luis Suarez has learnt that Barcelona are lining up a move Mexico and Standard Liege goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to replace Jasper Cillessen as the club’s second choice goalkeeper.

This is according to Don Balon, who state that Suarez is of the knowledge that Ernesto Valverde’s side want Ochoa to replace Cillessen, who they state is set to leave the club this summer.

MORE: Lionel Messi gives Barcelona green light to secure departure for Blaugrana star as French duo eye up swoop for ace

Sport have reported in the past that Cillessen’s release clause currently sits at €60M, a price that seems fair for how good the Dutch international was for Barca this season.

Ochoa has proven during his time with Mexico that he is more than capable of playing for a club of such high standard as Barcelona, with the Mexican’s performances going a long way to helping the club reach the round of 16.

The shot-stopper’s displays against sides such as South Korea and particularly Germany has provided his side with the boost they needed to progress out of their group.

His teammates will now be hoping that he can replicate these performances when they take on Brazil in the round of 16 in the coming days.

If Cillessen does leave, there won’t be many better players out there capable of filling in for the Dutchman that Ochoa, that’s for sure.