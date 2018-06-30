Argentina crashed out of the World Cup after a 4-3 defeat to France in the last-16 in Russia, and naturally, it has led to criticism given their earlier than expected exit.

In truth, Jorge Sampaoli’s side did well to even advance out of their group as after being held by Iceland and capitulating against Croatia, they showed real heart and determination to beat Nigeria and keep their hopes alive.

It was a similar struggle against France though, as although they enjoyed their moments, they simply weren’t good enough across the pitch to warrant being in the next round and will now be heading home to analyse their tournament.

Defensively, Argentina weren’t anywhere near good enough. Nine goals conceded in four games isn’t a defensive record that is going to win a World Cup, and so that has to be emphasised as a real problematic area.

However, as seen in the tweets below, many football fans were critical of their decision to restrict Juventus ace Paulo Dybala to 22 minutes this summer, while Inter striker Mauro Icardi didn’t even make the squad.

That’s despite scoring 29 goals in 36 games last season, while Dybala bagged 26 goals and seven assists in 46 outings for Juve as they won a domestic double.

Their time will surely have to come after this World Cup as Lionel Messi isn’t getting any younger and other individuals didn’t perform as needed. However, the fact that they didn’t feature prominently this summer hasn’t gone unnoticed by these football fans…

Dybala getting just 20 minutes and Icardi’s exclusion from the Argentina squad surely two of the most baffling calls of the World Cup. — Alasdair Mackenzie (@aksmackenzie) June 30, 2018

Meanwhile… Paulo Dybala played just 22 minutes in this World Cup.

Mauro Icardi was left at home. ??? Round of applause for whoever’s smart idea that was…#ARG #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/rx5hSGOYoi — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 30, 2018

You can’t help but feel sorry for Dybala. He really could have lit up this World Cup but he’s just not been given the opportunity by Sampaoli. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) June 30, 2018

Dybala played like 29 minutes at this World Cup, but Meza, an extra from Narcos, played 2 full games. Criminality. — ?? Brexitiniho ?? (@Judiniho) June 30, 2018

Dybala playing 30 minutes, Icardi not called up, a coach sabotaging his own team.. All taken into account Argentina did well. They could only do so much. — hash (@hashim0307) June 30, 2018

What else do you expect when you leave Icardi at home, refuse to play Dybala and sub Aguero on in the 2nd half — Shak (@NotShak) June 30, 2018

Dybala-Icardi tandem to win the World Cup 2022 can’t wait — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 30, 2018

Left Icardi at home & Dybala on the bench, Argentina are out of the World Cup & Sampaoli deserves this…. — Forza Juventus ???? (@ForzaJuve2017) June 30, 2018

Messi and Dybala behind Icardi would murder most of the teams at this world cup yet instead Argentina are playing with this shite — Adam (@tBKoN_) June 30, 2018

Imagine leaving Mauro Icardi at home, not playing Dybala, not starting Kun and giving minutes to Maxi freakin Meza and Enzo Perez. But yeah. Let’s blame Messi. That’s the easy thing to do. — Nando (@BranG1992) June 30, 2018