Argentina crashed out of the World Cup after a 4-3 defeat to France in the last-16 in Russia, and naturally, it has led to criticism given their earlier than expected exit.

In truth, Jorge Sampaoli’s side did well to even advance out of their group as after being held by Iceland and capitulating against Croatia, they showed real heart and determination to beat Nigeria and keep their hopes alive.

It was a similar struggle against France though, as although they enjoyed their moments, they simply weren’t good enough across the pitch to warrant being in the next round and will now be heading home to analyse their tournament.

Defensively, Argentina weren’t anywhere near good enough. Nine goals conceded in four games isn’t a defensive record that is going to win a World Cup, and so that has to be emphasised as a real problematic area.

However, as seen in the tweets below, many football fans were critical of their decision to restrict Juventus ace Paulo Dybala to 22 minutes this summer, while Inter striker Mauro Icardi didn’t even make the squad.

That’s despite scoring 29 goals in 36 games last season, while Dybala bagged 26 goals and seven assists in 46 outings for Juve as they won a domestic double.

Their time will surely have to come after this World Cup as Lionel Messi isn’t getting any younger and other individuals didn’t perform as needed. However, the fact that they didn’t feature prominently this summer hasn’t gone unnoticed by these football fans…

