Champions League giants look to swoop for €50M Real Madrid target after Lopetegui says he must leave Real

A huge European club have joined the race for a Real Madrid star who looks set to leave.

MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores sensational and impossible goal in Portugal training and produces hilarious celebration

Roma have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in the pursuit for Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The news that Serie A side Roma are now monitoring the situation of the talented Croatian midfielder comes in the same day that Don Balon have reported that new Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has stated that Kovacic should leave the club this summer.

CalcioMercato broke the news this evening that Italian side Roma have entered the race for the Croat that signed from Inter Milan in 2015. The report states that Roma will now battle Manchester United and Liverpool for the star.

Roma could easily possess the upper hand in the battle for the midfielder with the Serie A side offering the opportunity that Kovacic could return to a league that he is not only familiar with but also a league that he has already shown that he can impress within during his time with Inter.

A separate Don Balon report however has stated recently that Florentino Perez has slapped a €50m price tag on the Croatian, which could be a steep asking price given his lack of first-team action in recent seasons.

Kovacic however has impressed this summer at the World Cup in a Croatia team that beat off Argentina to finish on top of their group.