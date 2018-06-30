Sergio Ramos has told Real Madrid that he and his Los Blancos teammate are not in favour of the club signing Belgium and Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois this summer.

This is according to Don Balon, who are stating that the Spanish giants are interested in signing the shot-stopper, and that the Real Madrid squad aren’t convinced with this pursuit.

MORE: Real Madrid willing to include €50M want-away star in deal to seal transfer of €70M midfield maestro

The news outlet are stating further that the players have faith in current number one ‘keeper Keylor Navas, and they believe that he is one of the best in the world between the sticks.

The area of goalkeeper is one that Real Madrid haven’t had a truly world class player in for some time. Not since the days of Iker Casillas in the early 2010’s have Los Blancos had a shot-stopper that most would consider as one of the best in the world.

Navas, although impressive in parts this season, often looked shaky for Julen Lopetegui’s side, with the Costa Rican definitely being accountable for the club’s shocking league finish this campaign.

If Real end up listening to their players, it remains to be seen just how big of a mistake this could turn out to be given how mistake-prone Navas seemed to be this season. This is one they may end up regretting.