When Chelsea are being tipped to finally make Maurizio Sarri breakthrough

With pre-season fast approaching and planning to be done ahead of the new campaign, the uncertainty over Chelsea’s managerial situation is surely not beneficial to the club.

As per The Sun, Antonio Conte is said to be planning ahead with the view that he will remain at Stamford Bridge, but that isn’t seemingly guaranteed to happen which could prove to be very disruptive.

Although they ended last season on a high note by winning the FA Cup, the fact that they missed out on Champions League football will put pressure on this year to improve and ensure that they return to the Premier League’s top four.

According to The Guardian, they could take a huge step towards getting their house in order as Maurizio Sarri is being tipped to be announced as the new coach early next week.

Given speculation has linked the Italian tactician with the post at Chelsea for weeks, it remains to be seen whether or not genuine progress is made or if this is another false dawn. Nevertheless, time is surely running out if a change is to be made.

The transition from Conte to Sarri will be made all the more difficult given the difference in approach and style of the two coaches. While the former adopts a more pragmatic and organised style of play, Sarri was widely praised during his stints in charge of Empoli and particularly Napoli for the expansive football his teams played and their high pressing and tempo.

That surely needs work on the training ground to implement with the right players at his disposal, and so with July upon us, it’s questionable as to whether Chelsea can really wait any longer beyond next week to announce their new coach anyway.