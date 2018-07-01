Unai Emery ‘in love’ with £56m star as Arsenal look to beat Liverpool to transfer

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly ‘in love’ with Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez as he attracts interest in this summer’s transfer window.

This claim comes from Spanish publication Marca, who also suggest Liverpool are among the main contenders for Vazquez’s signature at the moment.

MORE: Star pictured en route to London as Arsenal transfer announcement looks imminent

This is not the first time both sides have been linked with the Spain international, with Don Balon recently stating Liverpool were in for him and that he’d likely cost around £56million.

OkDiario also linked the 27-year-old with Arsenal earlier this week, and it seems Emery is a big fan.

It remains to be seen how much the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss will have a strong influence over transfers at Arsenal.

While his predecessor Arsene Wenger was involved with so much at the club, the Gunners do seem to be operating under a more modern model now, with Sven Mislintat and Raul Sanllehi widely thought to be the main men involved in recruitment.

Still, it seems likely Emery can recommend targets to his liking, so it’ll be interesting to see if his strong desire to land the player can affect things.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool could do with more options in attack, with the latter in need of depth behind their first choice front three, while Arsenal recently sold both Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott, so lack much in the way of quality as weak links like Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi have been forced to spend a lot of time out wide.