PROOF? Some fans think this pic confirms Russia players doping at the 2018 World Cup

There’s been some talk of doping in Russian football, and this picture of Artem Dzyuba doesn’t exactly do them any favours.

Take a close look at this photo that’s doing the rounds on Twitter, showing what could just be a mosquito bite but what could also where a syringe has pricked his arm…

We couldn’t possibly comment, but it’s no secret that there is corruption at the highest level of most sports, and football is no different.

Let’s see if anyone can get hold of Dzyuba for comment afterwards…