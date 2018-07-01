Barcelona consider €120m-plus-player bid to spoil Manchester United’s transfer plans

Barcelona could reportedly be ready to offer €120million plus Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain in order to seal the transfer of Kylian Mbappe.

The France international is having a superb World Cup so far, cementing his status as one of the very best young players of his generation.

Mbappe undoubtedly looks ready for the very, very top, and his flair, technique and intelligence would make him a great fit at a club like Barcelona.

Don Balon claim the Catalan giants could offer big money and another top French youngster in Dembele in an exchange deal that could make a lot of sense for both sides.

This follows a recent claim from the Daily Mirror that Manchester United were interested in the 19-year-old, and it would be a big blow to miss out on his signature.

The Red Devils look in dire need of a statement signing up front, with Mbappe a sure upgrade on under-performing players like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

The Mirror’s piece suggested United were keeping an eye on the teenager amid the possibility of PSG’s deal to make his loan from Monaco permanent falling through.

It would be great to see Mbappe in the Premier League at some point, but if PSG are forced to sell one can imagine they’d prefer to land a player as part of the deal.