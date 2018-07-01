Chelsea confident of beating Liverpool to transfer as they line up £65million bid

Chelsea are reportedly confident they could be in a good position to seal the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson ahead of Liverpool and Real Madrid this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, both Liverpool and Real have been put off the Brazil international’s high asking price, leading Chelsea to prepare an offer of £65million for him.

Having emerged as one of the finest ‘keepers in the world in recent times, it is little surprise to see so many top clubs being linked with Alisson in this transfer window.

Liverpool look in particular need of a new signing in that position after rotating between two underwhelming players as first choice last season in Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

However, the Mail suggest the Reds could now be out of the running, while Real are claimed as having turned their focus to Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois in goal.

Were the Belgian – who has just a year to run on his current contract – to leave Stamford Bridge, Alisson would certainly be an ideal replacement.

It would be frustrating for Liverpool, however, who could do without missing out on such a top player to one of the teams likely to be one of their main rivals for a top four spot next season.