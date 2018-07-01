New Barcelona chief considers transfer to replace big name with Chelsea star

New Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal is reportedly considering a transfer raid for Chelsea defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante.

According to Don Balon, the Frenchman would be open to a move for Kante as a replacement for star player Sergio Busquets, who is heading towards being past his peak years.

Kante doesn’t seem an obvious fit into the traditional way Barcelona play, but Don Balon’s report states that this signing would have the approval of star player Lionel Messi.

The 27-year-old is undoubtedly one of the very best in the world in his position after some strong performances in the Premier League in the last couple of seasons.

Kante first made a real impression at Leicester City, helping them to a shock Premier League title win in 2015/16 before being quickly snapped up by Chelsea.

He’s continued his remarkable story at Stamford Bridge, winning another title in 2016/17 as well as being named PFA Player of the Year that season.

Kante is not the kind of ball-playing, creative midfielder Barcelona are used to, but a hard-worker and strong defensive shield could be just what they need at the moment to help them to the next level in the Champions League after a few seasons of under-achievement.