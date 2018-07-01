Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren was moved to tears as his Croatia side celebrated a penalty shoot-out victory over Denmark.

Ivan Rakitic scored the winner in a shoot-out to fire Croatia into the World Cup quarter-finals this evening, and it clearly meant a huge amount to Lovren.

The centre-back has had a strong tournament so far, playing a key role in keeping Lionel Messi and co. quiet with a 3-0 win over Argentina in the group stage.

Croatia look like dark horses for this year’s tournament and have genuine hope with talent like Lovren at the back, whose passion and determination have also made him a valuable asset for Liverpool down the years.