Juan Fernando Quintero wants to be assured by Real Madrid that he will have an important role for the club if Los Blancos want to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Don Balon are stating that the Colombian international has attracted interest from the Spanish giants, and that the player himself is keen on the idea of moving to the Spanish capital this summer.

The news outlet are also reporting that the player wants to be promised a big role in Madrid’s side if they are to land his signature, with the player himself eager to get playing time and not just sit on the bench for the club.

Don Balon have reported in the past that the River Plate midfielder has a release clause of €22M, a price that should be seen as a big bargain considering how well the player has played for Colombia this summer.

The midfielder has been one the better players for his nation at the World Cup this summer, with Quintero scoring one and assisting two in Colombia’s three group stage matches to help them reach the round of 16, where they are set to take on England.

If Real are that desperate to bring Quintero to the Spanish capital, it may be smart of them to offer him a suitable role in their squad in order to tempt him to join them.