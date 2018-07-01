“Give him what he wants” – Many Gunners fans are all saying the same thing about Uruguay star after player’s stunning performance vs Portugal

Posted by
“Give him what he wants” – Many Gunners fans are all saying the same thing about Uruguay star after player’s stunning performance vs Portugal

Arsenal fans seem to be getting restless about their club’s potential signing of Lucas Perreira after the player put in a man of the match-level performance to help Uruguay beat Portugal on Saturday.

The Sampdoria star is reportedly set to sign with the north London club next week as per the Daily Mail, with is also being reported that the club need to finalise negotiations for the midfielder.

MORE: Arsenal and Chelsea join race to seal summer transfer of £40M Real Madrid talisman

The midfielder put in a stunning performance for Uruguay against Portugal in the World Cup round of 16 on Saturday, one that helped his side beat Ronaldo and Co 2-1, meaning they will now take on France in the quarter finals.

During and after the match, fans took to Twitter to call for the club to get a deal for the player over the line, with some fans getting cautious with how long it’s taking for the club to get a deal for the player over the line.

Here are a few select tweets from fans calling the Gunners to get a deal for the player over the line, and judging by his display yesterday, we can understand why they’re restless!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top