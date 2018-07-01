The Golden Boy 2018 nominees are in and it’s little surprise to see big names like Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold up there.
Bizarrely, however, there is somehow no room for Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon after his stunning season in the Championship helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.
MORE: Video: Kylian Mbappe puts on clinical show to bag quick-fire France double against Argentina
Previous winners of this award include big names like Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas and Raheem Sterling, though it occasionally gets it a little wrong, with known Manchester United flop Anderson picking up the prize in 2008, and fellow Brazilian Alexandre Pato the year after that.
Mbappe won it in 2017 and must surely be the big favourite to do so again, though some starlets at Premier League clubs are theoretically in with a chance after making the rather long shortlist.
Ben Woodburn is another familiar face from Liverpool on there, while Angel Gomes and Diogo Dalot are there representing Manchester United.
Both clubs have a proud tradition of successfully bringing through academy players into their senior side, but this lot are certainly not up there with someone like Mbappe just yet.
Still, one imagines Sessegnon really deserved to be in the running, so for him to not even make this extensive list is pretty baffling…
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool
Carles Alena, Barcelona
Jose Maria Amo, Sevilla Atletico
Angel Gomes, Manchester United
Mirko Antonucci, Roma
Houssem Aouar, Lyon
Giorgi Arabidze, Shakhtar Donetsk
Joaquin Ardaiz, Royal Antwerp
Ismail Azzaoui, Willem II
Musa Barrow, Atalanta
Fabian Benko, Bayern Munich
Sander Berge, Racing Genk
Justin Bijlow, Feyenoord
Bilal Boutobba, Sevilla
Brahim Diaz, Manchester City
Lorenzo Callegari, Paris Saint-Germain
Lazar Carevic, Barcelona
Daniele Collinge, Stuttgart
Patrick Cutrone, AC Milan
Dani Olmo, Dinamo Zagreb
Tom Davies, Everton
Matthijs De Ligt, Ajax
Abdou Diakhate, Fiorentina
Krepin Diatta, Club Brugge
Javairo Dilrosun, Hertha Berlin
Diogo Dalot, Manchester United
Moussa Djenepo, Standard Liege
Ritsu Doan, Groningen
Mamadou Doucoure, Borussia Monchengladbach
Odsonne Edouard, Celtic
Marcus Edwards, Tottenham
Sergei Eremenko, Spartak Moscow
Zackarias Faour, Osters
Francisco Feuillassier, Real Madrid
Phil Foden, Manchester City
Mamadou Fofana, Alanyaspor
Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Crystal Palace
Juan Foyth, Tottenham
Dennis Geiger, Hoffenheim
Giorgos Giannoutsos, AEK Athens
Ianis Hagi, Viitorul Constanta
Achraf Hakimi, Real Madrid
Amadou Haidara, Red Bull Salzburg
Kai Havertz, Bayer Leverkusen
Callum Hudson-odoi, Chelsea
Nanitamo Ikone, Montpellier
Alexander Isak, Borussia Dortmund
Arnel Jakupovic, Juventus
Dejan Joveljic, Red Star Belgrade
Herbie Kane, Liverpool
Yann Karamoh, Inter Milan
Teun Koopmeiners, AZ Alkmaar
Han Kwang-Song, Cagliari
Alban Lafont, Toulouse
Leandrinho, Napoli
Dimitris Limnios, PAOK
Justin Kluivert, Roma
Lincoln, Gremio
Jordan Lotomba, Young Boys
Davor Lovren, Fortuna Dusseldorf
Sandi Lovric, Sturm Graz
Mikhail Lysov, Lokomotiv Moscow
Arne Maier, Hertha Berlin
Dennis Man, Steaua Bucharest
Manu Garcia, Manchester City
Faitout Maouassa, Rennes
Mauro Junior, PSV Eindhoven
Stephy Mavididi, Arsenal
Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain
Weston McKennie, Schalke
Jan Mlakar, Maribor
Nikola Moro, Dinamo Zagreb
Reiss Nelson, Arsenal
Lukas Nmecha, Manchester City
Martin Odegaard, Heerenveen
Abdulkadir Omur, Trabzonspor
Matej Oravec, Spartak Trnava
Reece Oxford, Borussia Monchengladbach
Pedro Pereira, Genoa
Pietro Pellegri, Monaco
Alejandro Pozo Pozo, Sevilla
Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund
Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Arsenal
Panagiotis Retsos, Bayer Leverkusen
Rui Pedro, Boavista
Yusuf Sari, Marseille
Ismaila Sarr, Rennes
Malang Sarr, Nice
Borna Sosa, Dinamo Zagreb
Moussa Sylla, Monaco
Antonio Moya Vega, Atletico Madrid
Idrissa Toure, Werder Bremen
Dayot Upamecano, Red Bull Leipzig
Moussa Wague, KAS Eupen
Chris Willock, Benfica
Ben Woodburn, Liverpool
Rafik Zekhnini, Rosenborg
Andi Zeqiri, Lausanne
Baris Zeren, Galatasaray
Luca Zidane, Real Madrid
(List courtesy of the Daily Mirror)
COMMENTS