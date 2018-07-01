‘Forget Alisson’ – Liverpool urged to sign World Cup goalkeeper as fans stunned by star’s display in Denmark vs Croatia

‘Forget Alisson’ – Liverpool urged to sign World Cup goalkeeper as fans stunned by star’s display in Denmark vs Croatia

Some Liverpool fans are urging their club to seal the transfer of Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel this summer after his form in tonight’s penalty shoot-out.

The Denmark shot-stopper was a hero for his defeated side as they narrowly went out of the World Cup at the hands of Croatia this evening.

Ivan Rakitic ended up slotting home the winning penalty, but Schmeichel made some fine saves to make it a tight and tense affair.

First, the Foxes ace stopped Luka Modric from winning it from the spot during extra time, and he saved another two when it went to a shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool are arguably the club in most dire need of a new ‘keeper this summer, and Schmeichel seems a strong candidate after also impressing for Leicester in recent seasons.

The 31-year-old would surely be a significant upgrade on Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, and these fans are even tweeting that LFC should forget about Alisson (linked with the Merseyside giants by the Daily Mail and others) and go for him instead…

