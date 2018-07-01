Some Liverpool fans are urging their club to seal the transfer of Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel this summer after his form in tonight’s penalty shoot-out.

The Denmark shot-stopper was a hero for his defeated side as they narrowly went out of the World Cup at the hands of Croatia this evening.

MORE: Chelsea and Liverpool could benefit from Real Madrid transfer decision

Ivan Rakitic ended up slotting home the winning penalty, but Schmeichel made some fine saves to make it a tight and tense affair.

First, the Foxes ace stopped Luka Modric from winning it from the spot during extra time, and he saved another two when it went to a shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.

SAVE! In the dying moments of the game Schmeichel guesses the right way and denies Modric from the spot to keep Denmark in the World Cup pic.twitter.com/xcICtIB5Qf — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2018

Liverpool are arguably the club in most dire need of a new ‘keeper this summer, and Schmeichel seems a strong candidate after also impressing for Leicester in recent seasons.

The 31-year-old would surely be a significant upgrade on Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, and these fans are even tweeting that LFC should forget about Alisson (linked with the Merseyside giants by the Daily Mail and others) and go for him instead…

Forget Alisson, why don't Liverpool go in for Schmeichel? — Ben (@_BenBrown1) July 1, 2018

Honestly Liverpool need to sign Schmeichel right now ?? — Kayleigh ???? (@_gingernugget_) July 1, 2018

Ngl I'd take Kasper Schmeichel at Liverpool ?? — Awais al Ghul (@ItzzAwaisYo) July 1, 2018

I'd take Kasper Schmeichel at Liverpool. Decent keeper and probably a lot cheaper than alisson — Darren J (@DJJ_1981) July 1, 2018

If we dont get Alisson just bring Kasper Schmeichel man. Experienced, winner, good shot stopper, leader. Wouldnt mind him for a year or 2 while we try to get the best of the best. Much bigger upgrade on Karius. — LFCstuff (@Kopstuff_LFC) July 1, 2018

All jokes aside, Schmeichel to liverpool would be a good transfer — SuperJan (@Vertonghens_Son) July 1, 2018

Kasper Schmeichel to Liverpool anyone? #LFC — Lee (@mrleemc1984) July 1, 2018