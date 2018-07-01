Man United are reportedly weighing up a possible move for AC Milan and Italy superstar Leonardo Bonucci this summer, with Milan being banned from European competition for next season.

It’s being reported by the Sun, who are re-reporting Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia, that the Red Devils could be set to make a move for the former Juventus star this summer.

The news outlet are also reporting that the club won’t be playing in Europe next season after the club were sanctioned by UEFA for breaching FFP rules, something that could work in United’s favour if they do end up moving for Bonucci this summer.

Bonucci has been one of the best and most consistent defenders in Italy these past few seasons, so it’s easy to see why the Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing him.

After joining Juventus in the summer of 2011, the Italian international helped the club win five consecutive Serie A titles before securing a move to AC Milan last summer.

Bonucci’s move to the Rossoneri hasn’t exactly gone to plan, with the centre-back’s best efforts only enough to help Milan bag a sixth place finish in Serie A.

Despite Milan’s poor showing this season, Bonucci still remains a top, top centre back, and would surely be a welcome addition for United fans at Old Trafford.