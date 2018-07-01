Chelsea and Liverpool could benefit from Real Madrid transfer decision

Marco Asensio is reportedly unsettled by Real Madrid’s transfer pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The Spain international is said to feel that Lewandowski’s arrival would continue to limit his playing time, as it would mean the Poland international replaces Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo stays wide.

And according to Diario Gol, this has led to Asensio becoming concerned that he won’t get the opportunity he craves to become a key man in this Madrid team.

This could be good news for Liverpool, however, following a recent report from Telemadrid that the Reds had tabled a big bid for the highly-rated 22-year-old.

Asensio would surely be more likely to get the kind playing time he wants at Anfield, and could be a great fit in Jurgen Klopp’s ambitious and attack-minded side.

Another recent Diario Gol report also linked Asensio with Chelsea, who will surely also be keeping an eye on this development as Real reportedly go in for Lewandowski.

That report stated Asensio could favour joining the Blues over Liverpool, so it would be interesting to see which side he’d choose if he were to seek an exit from the Bernabeu.

Either way, it would be great for the neutral to see a talent like him in the Premier League, and he’d be a great signing to lift a side like Chelsea after a disappointing 2017/18 campaign.