PSG ready to pay €100million to seal transfers of Atletico Madrid duo

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on an ambitious double transfer raid on Atletico Madrid for defenders Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

The pair have been rock solid together for Atletico in recent years and have also caught the eye with the Uruguayan national team at this summer’s World Cup.

PSG could do with more genuine world class options at the back if they are to make progress next season, and it seems these two are on their radar.

This is according to Don Balon, who claim the French giants would be ready to cough up as much as €100million for the duo, though Atletico boss Diego Simeone is said to be confident of keeping them.

While PSG would undoubtedly benefit from signing these two, Atletico are an ambitious side who would surely command more money than that for two such important players.

While it’s true that Simeone has had to cope with losing big names like Radamel Falcao, Arda Turan and Diego Costa (before re-signing him) in recent times, there may be signs of the times changing as they’ve kept hold of star forward Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Time will tell if they can fight off PSG’s interest in their centre-backs this summer.