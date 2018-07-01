Real Madrid are reportedly willing to include one of either Marco Asensio or Gareth Bale in a €50M offer to land PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe.

This is according to Diario Gol, who are stating that Los Blancos value both the stars at €120M each, and that they are ok with offering one of these stars plus €50M for the French youngster.

It’s no surprise to see how interested Real are in Mbappe given the player’s performances for PSG and France this past season.

Although he did manage to score 21 goals and bag 16 assists for French giants PSG this season, Mbappe has impressed fans the most with his displays for Les Bleus in the World Cup this summer.

The 19-year-old has scored three and assisted one in four appearances for his side this summer, helping them smash Argentina and book their place in the quarter final, where they will take on Luis Suarez’s Uruguay.

The forward was particularly impressive against Argentina on Saturday, as he scored twice and almost single handedly dragged Dider Deschamps’ side into the next round of the tournament.

If Real do end up offering either Asensio or Bale and cash for Mbappe, it could be enough to tempt the French side into letting go of one of the world’s brightest young talents.