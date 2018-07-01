Chelsea set £50million asking price for unsettled star player

Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of somewhere in the region of £50million for Thibaut Courtois as Real Madrid chase a transfer.

The Belgium international has previously suggested he could consider moving to be with his family in Spain, and Real Madrid are now focusing on him as an alternative to Roma shot-stopper Alisson, according to the Mail.

The report adds that Chelsea want £50m for Courtois as he enters the final year of his contract, which seems a decent price for a player they could lose for free in a year’s time.

However, that’s if they can persuade clubs to pay it – and if they charge too much they run the risk of big clubs simply waiting for another season before snapping Courtois up at the end of his contract.

The 26-year-old would no doubt make a fine signing for Real Madrid, who could perhaps do with an upgrade on Keylor Navas, who, for all his qualities, isn’t truly one of the top five in the world in his position, unlike Chelsea’s number one.

‘I have a certain preference, I already have ideas in my head, but I have moved everything until after the World Cup,’ Courtois is quoted in the Mail.

‘My children are the most important thing for me: I now have one and a half years less contact with Chelsea, FaceTime is beautiful, but seeing them grow up is something else, so my children will play an important role in my decision.’