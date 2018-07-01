Video: Russia ace Artem Dzyuba punishes Gerard Pique error with perfect penalty to make it 1-1 vs Spain

Artem Dzyuba has scored his third goal of the World Cup to make Russia 1-1 Spain in today’s World Cup clash.

The Zenit Saint Petersburg striker has punished Gerard Pique for his error leading to the penalty, making no mistake as he stepped up to the spot confidently.

MORE: Video: Sergio Ramos takes the credit for Russia own-goal to give Spain the lead

Even the excellent David de Gea couldn’t match this perfectly placed spot kick low into the corner.

Spain had taken the lead through an own goal and have been unconvincing again in this match, which looks like it could go any way now…