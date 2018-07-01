Video: Croatia vs Denmark gets off to crazy start with two goals in opening four minutes

It was 1-1 after just four minutes in the Croatia vs Denmark World Cup clash this evening.

These two sides are scrapping it out for a World Cup quarter-final place, with Croatia really impressing at the tournament so far.

However, their defending was sloppy as they went behind after just a minute here…

GOAL! Knudsen's long throw into the box wreaks havoc. The ball finds its way through to Jorgensen at the back post whose stab at goal squirms under Subasic pic.twitter.com/eRS8KubzJz — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2018

Luckily, Mario Mandzukic bundled home just moments later to set up a superb clash this evening.

With so many goals and so much drama, is this already one of the best World Cups of recent times?