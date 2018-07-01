Video: Igor Akinfeev out-shines Man Utd’s David de Gea with stunning match-winning penalty save

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was thoroughly out-shone in today’s penalty shoot-out between Spain and Russia.

2010 winners Spain are now out of the World Cup after losing to Russia on penalties, with this superb save by Igor Akinfeev deciding it.

The Russian shot-stopper showed remarkable reflexes to keep Iago Aspas out and send the host nation through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

De Gea went into this tournament with the reputation of being one of the best goalkeepers on the planet after so many starring displays for Manchester United.

However, from his error on Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in the Portugal game to his lack of impact in today’s shoot-out, it’s been a poor World Cup for the Spaniard.

Tonight was undoubtedly Akinfeev’s night as this fine save secured a famous result…