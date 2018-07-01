Sergio Ramos had to be involved didn’t he? What initially looked like his goal and one that he celebrated has officially gone down as an own-goal.

Sergei Ignashevich was the man caught out at the back post with some dodgy defending to put the host nation a goal behind.

Spain have not made the most convincing of starts to the World Cup but continue to scrape their way through games with some surprise success from set pieces like this.

It’s not a classic, but here’s the goal video below as Spain take control of this match: