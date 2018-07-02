Arabic commentary recreates Gary Neville scoregasm for Chadli winner in Belgium-Japan classic

We all remember the infamous Gary Neville commentary from Chelsea’s win over Barcelona. Well Nacer Chadli’s sparked another memorable moment from the commentary box it seems.

Belgium scored a dramatic last-gasp winner in their thrilling World Cup clash with Japan on Monday night, with Chadli scoring in the 94th minute to take them through to the quarter-finals.

Naturally, the goal itself sent fans crazy in what has been an incredible tournament to this point, but this Arabic commentator sounded like he enjoyed it a little bit too much.

The first video below will give you chance to refresh your memory on that Neville moment, as he seemed to completely lose himself as Torres bagged a crucial goal for Chelsea in their Champions League tie with Barcelona.

Following on from that, the Sky Sports pundit may well have just been outdone with this epic bit of commentating as the man in question certainly sounds as though he enjoyed Chadli’s goal.

The World Cup is good enough on the pitch, but these hilarious moments just make it all the more memorable!

It is indeed #CFC vs #FCB once again. Let’s all reminisce about that time Gary Neville got, erm, really excited about *that* Fernando Torres goal in the Nou Camp. #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/NXBDkOGBm5 — SportPesa (@SportPesa_UK) December 11, 2017