Arsenal have been given a significant boost in their pursuit of France and Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, after the player’s father told the Spanish side that he wants to leave the club.

The Sun are reporting that, as re-reported and translated from Spanish outlet EFE, the former Stoke and Blackburn star’s dad alerted the La Liga outfit that his son wants out of the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

Estadio Deportivo have stated earlier this summer that the Gunners are interested in signing the midfielder, so following this news from the Sun, the north London side seem to have been given a big boost in their pursuit of the player.

The Sun state that the player’s deal has a release clause of £35M in it, a fantastic price for a player of his quality in a position the Gunners definitely need to improve.

The former Premier League star has been a great servant for Sevilla since his move to the club in 2015, with the player helping the Spanish giants win the Europa League in 2016.

The player is often deployed as a defensive midfielder for Sevilla, and a good one at that, a position that Arsenal have needed a solid option for for years.

Players such as Granit Xhaka may be technically better than N’Zonzi, however they don’t have the physical or defensive prowess to be an effective defensive midfielder for the Gunners.

Following this news, it seems as if Arsenal’s chances of signing N’Zonzi this summer may have just gotten a whole lot better.