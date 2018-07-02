Brazil and Mexico will kick-off shotly for a place in the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals.

The omens are looking good for Brazil as they have never lost to a CONCACAF nation at a World Cup.

The Selecao are unbeaten so far in the competition and impressed in their last game against Serbia with Paulino and Thiago Silva scoring both goals in a 2-0 win.

Mexico will represent a tough test and will be looking to cause another upset after they beat holder Germany in the group stages.

However, they will be looking to bounce back after losing to Sweden 3-0 in their final group game.

Danilo and Marcelo were fitness doubts before the game – and according to Goal – the Real Madrid star will start on the bench.

According to The Telegraph, Brazil will be without the injured Douglas Costa.

The Telegraph also states that Mexico will be without the suspended Hector Moreno, meaning that Hugo Ayala will take his place.

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino once again starts on the bench as Brazil head coach Tite keeps trio: Willian, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus, as his preferred forwards.

Brazil vs Mexico starting lineup

Brazil XI

Alisson, Fagner, Miranda, Thiago Silva, Filipe Luis, Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar and Gabriel Jesús.

Tite confirmou hoje o time que vai encarar o México amanhã. Prepare sua torcida que a bola vai rolar 11h, hein? #GigantesPorNatureza #Copa2018 pic.twitter.com/DQzyiosSSF — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 1, 2018

Mexico XI

¡A escribir un capítulo de gloria! ?? ? Con este XI buscaremos superar los Octavos de Final ante #BRA en #Rusia2018. ¡Demostremos que juntos #NadaNosDetiene!#BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/j0jLXRXiDP — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) July 2, 2018

Brazil World Cup squad:

Alisson, Ederson, Cassio; Marcelo, Danilo, Filipe Luis, Fagner, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Pedro Geromel; Willian, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Renato Augusto, Fred; Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa, Taison.

Mexico World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul).

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (America), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).