Countless players have made a significant impact at the 2018 World Cup this summer, but Chelsea have reportedly added two in particular to their transfer radar.

The Blues will be seeking reinforcements this summer, as despite ending last season on a high note with their FA Cup triumph, they missed out on Champions League football after slipping out of the top four in the Premier League.

In turn, it’s no surprise that they’ve been linked with various names, with The Sun suggesting that Russia playmaker Aleksandr Golovin’s mother has revealed that talks are in progress between Chelsea and CSKA Moscow for the £27m-rated star.

“Yes, now there are talks between the clubs, but we still do not know the details,” she is quoted as saying in the report. “Sacha right now stands only for the Russian team, fully focused on the World Cup.”

The 22-year-old has been the driving force for the hosts as they’ve silenced the critics and doubters by making it to the quarter-finals this summer.

Golovin’s technical quality, driving runs from midfield and vision have been a stand-out feature of their performances thus far, and so it would come as no surprise if he is indeed attracting interest from Chelsea.

Whether or not it results in a move to west London remains to be seen, as he’ll undoubtedly be fully focused on more immediate matters rather than his club future.

Meanwhile, one player that Chelsea already know very well having come up against him in the Premier League on multiple occasions is Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danish international appeared to be set to become a national hero after his penalty save to deny Luka Modric in extra-time against Croatia in the last-16. Despite going on to pull off more stops in the penalty shoot-out, it wasn’t enough for Denmark to go through.

According to Sky Sports though, both Chelsea and Roma are interested in the 31-year-old, but it remains to be seen if he can be prised away from the King Power Stadium, and if either Thibaut Courtois or Alisson move on as it’s unlikely he’ll move just to sit on the bench as a No.2 at either club.