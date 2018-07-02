Arsenal have announced the signing of Greek international Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The north London outfit has put pen-to-paper on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee, however, this is believed to be in the region of around £17.6m as per The Guardian.

SEE MORE: Medical imminent: Significant update in Arsenal’s chase for £26m World Cup defensive midfield star

The 30-year-old has joined from from Borussia Dortmund, where he enjoyed great success and has won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup and last season made 28 appearances.

The Guardian also said that he is new head coach Unai Emery’s third signing after German goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer from Juventus.

Sokratis, will don the No.5 shirt and it seems Arsenal head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, has identified him as someone to provide experience in an area that was problematic for the Gunners last term whilst also providing guidance to talented youngsters, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

In the league, Arsenal conceded 51 times last season in the Premier League and made 15 errors leading to a goal, according to the official Premier League website, which was the worst record of the top seven sides.

The reaction to the new signing has been welcomed by some fans who feel his characteristics is what the club needs, however, some have questioned whether he can keep up with the rigours of the Premier League.

Sokratis a decent defender but can he keep up with the pace in the PL? — Formula ?? (@Real2525enemy) July 2, 2018

Sokratis signing is 3yrs late IMO. Not sure he can cope with the pace of the premier league for more than 2 years because of his age. — Alpha (@Tobiloba_) July 2, 2018

Sokratis is an ok signing but I worry that he has the pace to play in the Premier League. — aBs ????????????????????? (@absdadon) July 2, 2018

So excited to have Sokratis at #Arsenal Greek warrior as a centre back & Neuer 2.0 in goal, now just announce the Uruguayn Kante and our defence is sorted ? #AFC #COYG — Mikko (@Mikkony) July 2, 2018

The warrior has arrived . Welcome to Arsenal Sokratis https://t.co/u03bDuDd02 — #OneArsèneWenger (@vyshak_gunner) July 2, 2018