Lionel Messi has demanded that Barcelona seal a double swoop for the transfers of Miralem Pjanic and Mohamed Salah to help the club win the Champions League next season.

Don Balon are stating that the Argentine superstar is desperate to win the Champions League with the Blaugrana next season, and is certain that the club need to dip into the transfer market in order to do so.

The news outlet are also stating that the 5 time Ballon D’Or winner has asked the club to bring in both Pjanic and Salah this summer, and that Messi would be fine if the club only managed to bring in one of the aforementioned players.

With Andres Iniesta now gone from Barcelona, Pjanic would be a big step towards trying to fill the void that the Blaugrana legend has left.

The Bosnian is regarded by many as one of the best central midfielders in Serie A, something that is completely justified by witnessing how consistently the player performs on a game-by-game basis.

Similarly, following the season’s he’s just had with Liverpool, Salah is regarded by many as one of the best forwards in the world, and would be a great addition to this Barca side.

The Egyptian broke a whole host of records for the Reds last season, as he scored 44 goals in all competitions to guide the club to a Champions League final, where they ended up losing to Real Madrid.

If Barcelona listen to Messi’s pleas, it’ll be interesting to see whether they are successful in getting one of, or both, of Salah and Pjanic in this summer.