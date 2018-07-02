Man Utd tipped to land third summer signing, offer accepted for target

Man Utd have already landed two summer signings, and reports claim that they could be closing in on a third to bolster Jose Mourinho’s squad.

The Red Devils endured a disappointing campaign last season, finishing 19 points adrift of rivals Manchester City in the Premier League title race while ending up empty-handed after losing to Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

SEE MORE: The important first decision Fred has made to ensure he’s a success at Manchester United

In turn, improvements are seemingly needed at Old Trafford. As per Sky Sports, Man Utd have already signed Brazilian midfielder Fred, while BBC Sport note that they splashed out £19m on full-back Diogo Dalot to address two key areas of the squad.

According to The Mirror, they could be about to secure the signing of their third new arrival this summer, with Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant set to arrive after it’s claimed a £1.5m offer was accepted by the relegated outfit.

Naturally, the 35-year-old won’t be expected to displace David de Gea, while Sergio Romero impressed when standing in for the Spaniard last season. In turn, that is likely to leave Grant as the third-choice shot-stopper at Old Trafford, something he’s perhaps willing to accept at this stage of his career.

As United continue to compete on various fronts, Mourinho needs to have sufficient cover in all departments, and so adding Grant could be a key move.

With neither Joel Pereira nor Sam Johnstone likely to be willing to accept being so far down the pecking order having featured regularly elsewhere on loan, it’s also likely that Man Utd were forced to look for a solid veteran option to fill the void and Grant has ticked the necessary boxes as it’s suggested he’s nearing a move to Manchester.