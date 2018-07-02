Medical imminent: Significant update in Arsenal’s chase for £26m World Cup defensive midfield star

Lucas Torreira’s father has claimed that his son’s proposed move to Arsenal will be resolved after the World Cup 2018 has ended – with a medical to take place in London, as per Football Italia.

The 22-year-old is currently at the World Cup with the Uruguayan national team and put in an impressive performance in their last game against Portugal.

Last week, The Telegraph’s Jeremy Wilson stated that the £26m deal for Torreira is expected after World Cup and his father has revealed to Radio Crc, as re-reported by Football Italia, that whilst nothing has yet to be signed – negotiations have gone smoothly and he will complete a medical at Arsenal after the tournament has ended.

“I want the best for my son and I also know that Arsenal showed a lot of interest in him,” Ricardo told Radio Crc, as per Football Italia.

“It’s not done, neither is it official, because he hasn’t signed anything, but there’s a great chance that Lucas’ future will be in England.

“There was no problem in the negotiations, and the latest is that as soon as the World Cup ends, he’ll go to London for a medical.”

Torreira would be a fantastic acquisition for the Gunners and could add some steel to their midfield next season – given they conceded 51 times last season in the Premier League and made 15 errors leading to a goal, according to the official Premier League website.

He has shone in Serie A and looks ideal for Arsenal’s needs in the middle of the park to break up play and create quick transitions between defence and attack.