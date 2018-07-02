Liverpool have had a busy day on the transfer front as they’ve reportedly signed Isaac Christie-Davies, while the club have confirmed Adam Bogdan’s loan exit.

Jurgen Klopp is undoubtedly moving the club in the right direction as they secured another top-four finish in the Premier League last season while reaching the Champions League final.

Steps have already been taken this summer to bolster his squad to help them improve further, as Sky Sports note that the Merseyside giants have wrapped up a deal for Fabinho.

Further, as per the Liverpool Echo, Naby Keita was unveiled as a Reds player last week too, and so Liverpool will surely feel a growing confidence in their ability to compete for major honours as they continue to add real quality to the squad in what is turning out to be a busy summer.

They’ve done more business on Monday, with the Metro reporting that former Chelsea youngster Isaac Christie-Davies has been signed by the club, while their official site has confirmed that Adam Bogdan has been sent out on loan to Hibernian for next season.

Neither are ground-breaking moves in truth, but it will perhaps be interesting to see whether or not Klopp opts to keep 20-year-old Christie-Davies at Anfield next season to help develop his game immediately, or if he sends him out on loan to gain more experience.

Given the Reds have signed two midfield options this summer to add to the likes of Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum, it’s unlikely that the talented starlet will get a prominent role at the club and so it could be a sensible decision on Liverpool’s part to send him out on loan for a year.

As for Bogdan, he hasn’t been able to displace Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet in the pecking order at Liverpool, and so he’ll arguably see a loan exit as a logical choice for him.