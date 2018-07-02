Real Madrid release official statement in response to talk of €310m bid being made

Real Madrid have taken a significant step in releasing an official statement to dismiss speculation that they’ve made a sensational offer for Neymar.

Los Blancos enjoyed another successful season last year, as they claimed a third consecutive Champions League trophy to create history.

However, they did fall short domestically as rivals Barcelona claimed a double with the La Liga title and Copa del Rey, and so perhaps there is a need for the capital giants to strengthen their squad.

Coupled with the coaching change made this summer which has seen Julen Lopetegui replace Zinedine Zidane, the Spanish tactician will perhaps want to stamp his mark on the squad and bring in reinforcements.

As noted on their official site, that will not come in the form of the €310m signing of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, as the club have wasted little time in hitting back at seemingly false rumours which circulated on Monday evening.

“Real Madrid CF want to communicate that this information is entirely false. Real Madrid have not made any kind of offer to PSG or the player,” the statement reads.

“Real Madrid is surprised that Spanish public television has been able to broadcast absolutely false information without anyone contacting us to allow the information to be dismissed.”

As outlined by AS, it was claimed by TVE that Madrid had made a €310m offer to PSG, while it was added that the Brazilian international would be offered a whopping deal worth €45m-a-season over a seven-year contract.

However, that doesn’t seem to be on the table as the European champions have made a point of communicating that they haven’t submitted such a bid and so it remains to be seen whether that’s an indication that they’re not interested in Neymar, or perhaps the specifics of the report are false.