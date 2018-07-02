Sergio Ramos has informed Real Madrid that Bayern Munich are keen to seal a move for key Los Blancos star Luka Modric this summer and bring him to the Bundesliga.

Don Balon are stating that the Spanish international has warned the club that the Bavarian side are keen to bring the Croatian star to the Allianz Arena this summer, and that the club have already started planning the player’s signing.

MORE: Video: Sergio Ramos takes the credit for Russia own-goal to give Spain the lead

The news outlet are also stating that the Spanish giants are willing to pull out all the stops to ensure that Modric stays at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Losing Modric would be a huge blow to Real, as the midfielder has been one of the club’s best and most important players in the last few years.

The former Spurs star’s overall play and combination with teammate Toni Kroos has been one of the main reasons as to why the club have managed to win three consecutive Champions League titles since 2016.

If Bayern do end up making a move for Modric, it’ll be interesting to see just how keen Real are to keep the player at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, especially considering the player is entering the twilight years of his career.