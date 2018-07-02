Despite making a very positive start to the game, Mexico found themselves behind in the second half as Brazil found a breakthrough courtesy of Neymar.

Mexico will have been delighted early on as their high-tempo attacking play appeared to be causing Brazil problems, particularly down the flanks.

Tite’s men began to compose themselves though and grew into the game as the first half went on, as they carved open opportunities of their own to suggest that they were beginning to settle and find their feet.

It remained goalless heading into the half-time interval, but it didn’t stay that way for long as after Neymar cut inside and found Willian with a wonderful back-heel, the Chelsea winger used his pace to get past his man and find space before picking out Neymar in the box as he slid home the opening goal.

Brazil haven’t always clicked into gear in this tournament, but they have shown glimpses of their attacking class and look solid as a unit for the most part. In turn, they’ll be highly fancied by many to go all the way if they can overcome a tricky tie against Mexico who have already proven their quality and ability to pull off an upset against Germany in the group stage.

