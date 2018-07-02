With players reporting for pre-season duty ahead of the new campaign, it gave Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp the chance to welcome summer signing Naby Keita to the club.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, Keita was unveiled by the Reds last week as the Merseyside giants look to continue to strengthen the squad and make progress on the pitch.

Losing Emre Can on a free transfer would have been a blow for Klopp, but having brought in Keita and Fabinho, the German tactician will likely be delighted with how his group is taking shape ahead of the new campaign.

Having secured another top-four finish in the Premier League last season coupled with their run to the Champions League, Liverpool are certainly moving in the right direction and so adding players with the quality that the likes of Keita and Fabinho possess can only be a positive thing.

It looks as though the Guinea international is going to have no problems setting in at Melwood, as after bumping into his new boss on the stairs, as seen in the video below, Klopp’s brilliant man-management qualities look like they’re already in full effect.

Klopp can be heard asking Keita, “”ça va?” to show off his language skills too as he looks to make him feel at home, although the audio is a little unclear after that to pick up what the midfield ace responded with.

Nevertheless, with a lovely embrace between the pair and a few words exchanged, Klopp looked delighted to finally welcome Keita to Liverpool.